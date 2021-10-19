Tolliver

CURB WORD MUSIC PUBLISHING and LEE BRICE’s PUMP HOUSE ANTHEM PUBLISHING have jointly signed songwriter DAVID TOLLIVER to a publishing agreement. In addition to his duo, HALFWAY TO HAZARD, TOLLIVER has written songs performed by TIM McGRAW, CHRIS YOUNG, BRANTLEY GILBERT, JERROD NIEMANN, WYNONNA JUDD and more.

“I’ve been working with the writers, artists and the publishing staff for so many years now that I’ve always felt like I was part of the family; now I really am,” said TOLLIVER. “Being able to partner with my longtime friend, LEE BRICE, is a blessing. I’m excited for all the opportunities that LEE and CURB can provide and I’m so happy to be a part of this team!”

“I have known DAVID TOLLIVER since the early years and all I know is he works like no other, he cares, and he gets it done,” said BRICE. “So many intangibles separate him from so many other writers. From writing the lyrics, the guitar riffs, or the melodies, he can sing it all and has every tool you could ever ask for in a writer. I am so looking forward to this new chapter.”

CURB WORD VP/Country Publishing & Creative COLT MURSKI added, “We are so excited to add DAVID TOLLIVER to our roster of talented writers. LEE, DAVID and I have been working together for so many years now and have always been close friends, which makes this partnership so awesome. I can’t wait to see all of the success that comes out of this team!”

