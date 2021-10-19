Brooke (Photo: Bryson Roatch)

Singer/Songwriter ALLY BROOKE, a former member of FIFTH HARMONY, has inked a worldwide publishing deal with WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC's U.S. Latin division. BROOKE is working on her first Spanish-language single "Mi Musica" and a Spanish-language album.

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC Pres./U.S. Latin & Latin America GUSTAVO MENENDEZ commented, "It’s great to see ALLY tapping into her Latin roots and exploring new sounds and styles that will connect her with more fans across the globe. She’s undoubtedly a superstar in the making and we look forward to working with her to catapult her career to even greater heights."

BROOKE said, "I am so happy to be welcomed into the WARNER CHAPPELL family. I know this is the beginning of a beautiful relationship. I can't wait for all the magic to be created together. SIMRAN SINGH and the WARNER CHAPPELL family is a dream partnership for me."

