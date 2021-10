SLIDE are a STOCKHOLM-based unsigned duo comprised of members ALBIN and SIMON. The two came together in a joint love of THE STROKES, NIRVANA and RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS. They have a new single "Keep Shining" which has compared to the likes of BROCKHAMPTON, DOMINIC FIKE and POST MALONE. Does it live up to the hype? Find out in today's PASSPORT APPROVED.

