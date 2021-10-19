VOX AM/FM Top 40 WXXX (95 TRIPLE X)/BURLINGTON, VT hosted the Out Of Darkness Suicide Awareness Walk over the weekend. The event was done in collaboration with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). With donations still coming in, the event has so far raised $91,000!

(Kwame Dankwa (center) with Heather White and Deb Babbie (right) from AFSP)

PD KWAME DANKWA said, "Suicide and mental health have always been stigmas that get pushed under the rug, but we are starting to see the conversation change. When we see these issues in tight-knit communities like this, it becomes that much more complex because it feels like everybody knew that person. Hopefully, events like this can help raise awareness so we can have more empathetic conversations."