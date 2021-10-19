Kirshbaum

RANDI KIRSHBAUM, who spent nearly four decades with SAGA's PORTLAND RADIO GROUP in PORTLAND, ME, serving in several roles, including PD of AC WMGX (Coast 93.1), PD/afternoons on Triple A WCLZ and middays on Country WPOR, is looking to get back on the air.

KIRSHBAUM said, “I’ve been hanging out in the woods of MAINE and staying safe. I really miss being on the air though and especially miss the Triple A format. What I am looking for is somewhat challenging because I don’t want to leave MAINE. So, I’m hoping for a remote voice-tracking gig, either full or part-time.”:

You can find KIRSHBAUM’s resume and other details here.





