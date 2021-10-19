New Format/New Logo

BOLD GOLD MEDIA has flipped WSUL/MONTICELLO, NY from Hot AC and “Today’s Best Music” to AC, and rebranded the station as “Sullivan & The Catskills BEST Music Mix” as of MONDAY (10/18). The station has broadened out to now play music from the 90s to select currents.

Concurrently, they’ve added new voices and shows, including “The More Music Workday,” which now follows “Mornings with JENN.” Newly imported PD CHASE DANIELS covers afternoons, with JOE ALAN now the station voice, augmented by SAMANTHA FAGAN.

DANIELS said, “It’s an exciting day at WSUL, as we move into a new chapter for the radio station. We're thrilled to bring SULLIVAN and THE CATSKILLS a whole new music mix with songs the whole family can enjoy.” BGM GM DAWN CIORCIARI added, “This relaunch is a bold step in enhancing the sound of a heritage community radio station in SULLIVAN and THE CATSKILLS. Listeners who have always loved this station before, will want to tune in even more.”

