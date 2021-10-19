Kim Bindel

TAYLOR UNIVERSITY BROADCASTING Contemporary Christian WBCL (WBCL Radio Network)/FT. WAYNE hires KIM BINDEL as Morning Show Co-host, joining JIM BARRON and LARRY BOWER on WBCL’s Network of 10 stations in INDIANA, MICHIGAN and OHIO.

Kim was most recently Mornings at NORTHWESTERN MEDIA Contemporary Christian KNWS (LIFE 101.9)/WATERLOO, IA.



PD SCOTT TSULEFF said, “We’re so excited to have KIM on staff, along with the creativity, sweet spirit and fun personality she brings to mornings on WBCL!”

