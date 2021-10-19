Opry Is Saying Thanks

The GRAND OLE OPRY is celebrating its upcoming 5,000th SATURDAY night broadcast on OCTOBER 30th by offering a $25 discount for the remaining TUESDAY night OPRY shows through the end of the 2021.

The discount celebrates the fans who have listened to the OPRY and supported it for over 96 years and helped the show that made Country music famous reach this historic milestone.

For tickets go to Opry.com and use code THANKS25 to save $25 off the price of level two and three tickets to any TUESDAY night show through the end of the year. The discount offer valid OCTOBER 18th through NOVEMBER15th.

