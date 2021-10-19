-
FCC Designates License Of WQZS/Meyersdale, PA For Revocation Hearing
October 19, 2021 at 10:38 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
The FCC has designated ROGER WAHL's license for Oldies WQZS/MEYERSDALE, PA for a hearing to determine whether WAHL is qualified to hold an FCC license and whether his WQZS license should be revoked.
WAHL, was convicted in 2019 after being caught using a hidden camera to take pictures of a woman in her bathroom, impersonating her on a dating site, sending the nude photos to a man and soliciting the man for sex, then deleting the photos and dating site posts when he found out the PENNSYLVANIA STATE POLICE were investigating him. He pleaded guilty to a felony charge of criminal use of a communication facility, along with four misdemeanors; he also initially pleaded guilty to invasion of privacy but later withdrew that plea to avoid being placed on the sex offender registry, and pleaded guilty to a identity theft charge. He tried to transfer the station to his daughter in 2020 but the FCC reversed its initial approval of the transfer.