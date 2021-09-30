Condolences

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the friends and family members of mastering engineer JOE PALMACCIO, who died while recovering from a motorcycle accident on SATURDAY (10/16).

After graduating from INDIANA UNIVERSITY, PALMACCIO worked as a mastering engineer for BONNEVILLE BROADCASTING, POLYGRAM RECORDS, STERLING SOUND and SONY MUSIC STUDIOS. After working in NEW YORK, he founded THE PLACE ... FOR MASTERING in NASHVILLE in 2006 and served as its Pres. and Chief Engineer. The most recent artists he mastered projects for include THE EAGLES, BEBE WINANS, KEITH URBAN, GWEN SEBASTIAN, THE ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME, DAVID COOK and JOSH KELLY. He was also an adjunct instructor at NASHVILLE'S BELMONT UNIVERSITY.

PALMACCIO was nominated for six GRAMMY awards during his career and won four in the "Best Historical Album" category for 1998's "The Complete HANK WILLIAMS," 2003's "MARTIN SCORSESE Presents The Blues- A Musical Journey," 2004's "Night Train to NASHVILLE- MUSIC CITY Rythm & Blues" and 2014's "BILL WITHERS: The Complete SUSSEX and COLUMBIA Albums."

