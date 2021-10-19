Clayton

DIY Digital music distributor TUNECORE has named ERICA CLAYTON to the newly created position of Senior Director, Client Success for the company. The company is owned by global digital music company BELIEVE, based in PARIS.

The newly created role gives her oversight of both the Artist Support and Artist & Partner Relations teams. CLAYTON will work closely with respected industry executive AMY LOMBARDI, who currently heads the Artist & Partner Relations team. Together, they will develop enhanced VIP sessions and educational opportunities for artists, while connecting creators with access to tools to help them grow their audiences.

CLAYTON joined the company in 2019 and was tasked with improving the artist support department. She quickly went to work on the team’s operational processes, significantly increasing client satisfaction rates, and reducing wait times to less than four hours. She then grew the department from a small team of local specialists in NYC to a global organization across three continents.

CEO/TUNECORE, ANDREEA GLEESON said, “In the relatively short amount of time that ERICA has been with TUNECORE, she has wasted no time in building a global best in class artist support team. She is that rare music executive who not only possesses the necessary business acumen to operationalize an artist support department but who also understands artists and their needs, because as an active member of the DIY/ indie music community for over 15 years, she’s lived it.”

CLAYTON added, “I’m truly proud of the work I’ve done thus far at TUNECORE and have to commend my hard-working teams across the world – in PARIS, MEXICO CITY, NASHVILLE and BROOKLYN, for helping me build the most efficient and most effective artist support system among DIY digtital music distributors. The work we do impacts so many artists & labels, and as a musician myself, I deeply appreciate the opportunity to be part of their journeys.”





« see more Net News