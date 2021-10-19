Starts Monday

DISCOVERY+ and its INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY (ID) network are producing a true crime podcast, "BETRAYAL WITH DARYN CARP," that will follow cases of, as the press release for the show's unveiling terms it, "love gone dreadful." The show will post on MONDAYS for ten weeks beginning OCTOBER 25th.

“DARYN is such a fresh and entertaining voice in the true crime world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the ID and DISCOVERY+ family to bring BETRAYAL to life,” said DISCOVERY Pres./Crime and Investigative Content JASON SARLANIS. "Our audience has an insatiable appetite for the most gripping true crime stories across all platforms -- linear, streaming, and podcasts. With BETRAYAL we further our commitment to expand our unique brand of immersive storytelling in the premium audio space."

“Cases of love gone criminal have long horrified and fascinated me. While we’ve all been through a bad break up, had a fight with a family member, a fraught relationship with a friend or business partner, or an unrequited crush -- most of us have never had our affections turn deadly. With the help of some fantastic guest hosts, in each episode of BETRAYAL I hope to get to the bottom of how and why love, in all its forms, can sometimes go so horribly wrong,” said CARP. “I couldn’t imagine a better partner than DISCOVERY+ and ID, such an incredible force in true crime content, to bring this podcast to life.”

« see more Net News