On The Prowl For New PD

CUMULUS MEDIA Country WNNF (94.1 CAT COUNTRY)/CINCINNATI is searching for its next PD. The position has been open since last month's departure of CHRIS CLARE, who moved on to take a Dir./Operations role with BINNIE MEDIA (NET NEWS 9/29).

The position comes along with an afternoon air shift, and preferred qualifications of three to five years of programming experience in a medium to large market. Strategic thinkers who have a proven track record of success in the Country format are welcomed to apply.

Get more information and apply for the position on the company’s website here.

