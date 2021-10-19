New Show

Former major league pitcher and current NEW YORK YANKEES television analyst DAVID CONE is hosting a new podcast for JOMBOY MEDIA. "TOEING THE SLAB" debuted TODAY (10/19) and is being distributed both as a weekly audio podcast and in video form via YOUTUBE.

Joining CONE as co-hosts on the show, the title of which refers to CONE's TV catchphrase "toeing the slab in the Boogie Down BRONX," are Exec. Producer and YANKEES digital broadcaster JUSTIN SHACKIL and YES NETWORK statistician JAMES SMYTH.

“There’s nothing I love more than a great baseball breakdown and no one does a better job educating and entertaining fans on the nuances of pitching than DAVID CONE,” said JOMBOY MEDIA founder JIMMY “JOMBOY” O’BRIEN. “It’s truly an honor to have CONE, SHACKIL AND SMYTH join our team here at JOMBOY MEDIA.”

“I’m very excited to join The JOMBOY MEDIA team and look forward to taking advantage of the tremendous platform that JIMMY and JAKE (STORIALE) have created,” said CONE. “I hope to create a space where pitching is on center stage and people who love baseball can hear about the nuances of pitching and baseball in one place.”

« see more Net News