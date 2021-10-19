Russo & Holly

Line-up changes at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/NEW JERSEY as Hot AC WJLK (94.3 THE POINT)/ASBURY PARK morning duo LOU RUSSO & SHANNON HOLLY add wake ups at sister Hot AC WSJO (SOJO 104.9)/ATLANTIC CITY to their portfolio. They replaced BROOKE & JEFFREY, effective MONDAY (10/18).

They join fellow WJLK personality (and 94.3 THE POINT/SOJO Brand Mgr.) MATT RYAN, who handles afternoons on both stations, in addition to 12-year station vet HEATHER DeLUCA, who remains in middays. In ATLANTIC CITY, RUSSO and HOLLY have been dubbed “The South Jersey Morning Show.”

RUSSO has been waking up the JERSEY SHORE on WJLK for 20 years. He’s been partnered with HOLLY since the beginning of the year (NET NEWS 2/19).

