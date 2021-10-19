Rusty Walker Scholarship Program applications deadline 11/5

COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS (CRB) is now accepting applications for its RUSTY WALKER Scholarship Program until FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 5th. Each scholarship includes full registration to 2022's COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR, along with airfare and accommodations for the three nights (FEBRUARY 23rd-25th, 2022). Three individual scholarships will be awarded, and the recipients recognized at the opening ceremonies of CRS 2022.

The RUSTY WALKER Scholarship Program is named to honor WALKER, a legendary Country radio consultant and COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME member who passed in MAY of 2012 at age 59. Each year CRS gives this scholarship to three driven radio employees who have never previously attended the event.

"We continue to strive to attract talented, young broadcasters to the seminar, especially in the name of RUSTY WALKER, who, for years, cultivated some of the best young talent in our industry," said COUNTRY RADIO'S COACH owner/CEO and CRB Scholarship Chairman JOHN SHOMBY. "The scholarship provides some unique opportunities to network with some of the best in the business and begin some long-lasting mentoring relationships. Once again, I thank the CRB Board of Directors for their continued overwhelming support of this honor.”

To be eligible, applicants must be a full-time radio station employee and a first-time CRS attendee. Applicants must submit a paragraph explaining why they should be considered as a scholarship recipient by FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 5th. To apply, click here.

