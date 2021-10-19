The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) has extended its longstanding partnership with Exec. Producer ROBERT DEATON. The new deal, which includes the annual "CMA AWARDS" in addition to the “CMA FEST” and “CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS" specials, will see DEATON in the producer’s chair through 2026. Earlier this year, CMA renewed its contract with network television partner ABC, also through 2026 (NET NEWS 6/17).

“The passion ROBERT DEATON has for Country music and the genre’s history is truly special,” says CMA CEO SARAH TRAHERN. “His extraordinary vision continues to elevate the 'CMA AWARDS,' ‘CMA FEST’ and ‘CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS,’ providing one-of-a-kind television moments to music fans throughout the year. I love to see the music come to life through his eyes, and I am incredibly grateful for another five years with such a terrific partner.”

“I could not be prouder and more honored to plant my flag long-term with my family at CMA,” said DEATON. “This is home for me, these are my people. I’m blessed beyond measure.”

