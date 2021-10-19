Swap

FAMILY STATIONS, INC. is swapping Religion WBMD-A/BALTIMORE to RELEVANT RADIO, INC. for Religion WAMT-A/PINE CASTLE-SKY LAKE-ORLANDO, FL

In other filings with the FCC, EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION is selling W206CE/DEKALB, IL to 2820 COMMUNICATIONS INCORPORATED for $30,000. The primary station will be Religion WPJC/PONTIAC, IL.

And SKYTOWER COMMUNICATIONS-E'TOWN, INC. has applied for an STA to operate WQXE/ELIZABETHTOWN, KY with reduced power due to transmitter issues.

