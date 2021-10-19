The indie label BLOODSHOT RECORDS is shutting down after two years of infighting over sexual harassment allegations and money issues. That's according to VARIETY and the company website, which says, "The office is 'permanently closed.'" Co-founder ROB MILLER penned a long farewell message that begins, “Regrettably, it is time for this phase of BLOODSHOT RECORDS to come to an end.”

The possible end was a drawn-out saga stretching over a year before this announcement. The writing seemed to be on the wall when the label sent out an email on OCTOBER 11th advertising a nearly-storewide 40% off sale (individual artists’ LPs excepted), with 100% of the receipts earmarked for a charity, TOYS FOR TOTS.

MILLER wrote on the company's site and FACEBOOK page, "I will no longer be a part of the label I started over 25 years ago as an impossibly ill-conceived hobby. It’s not what myself, the staff or the artists wanted, but few get to write their final chapter. That we lasted as long as we did — an indie roots label, too rock for country, and too country for punk, in Chicago — was nothing short of miraculous.”

BLOODSHOT’s hometown alternative weekly, the CHICAGO READER, has reported on the turmoil at the label in recent years. A extensively detailed DECEMBER 2020 story, “Will Bloodshot Records Stay in the Saddle?,” said that, “For nearly two years BLOODSHOT has been wracked by a staff revolt against one of its founders, by a #METOO scandal implicating its top seller, by allegations of unpaid royalties, and by a bitter falling out between ROB MILLER and NAN WARSHAW, the unlikely partners who’d helped launch the business in 1993.” The newspaper reported then that the label had been up for sale since summer 2020, with a staffer noting that a valuation had placed the value of BLOODSHOT at $3.2 million. The tone of MILLER’s announcement suggests that a sale has not transpired, but that the company is still open to one, although that has not been confirmed.

Read the full story here.

« see more Net News