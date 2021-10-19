Larry B

GRANT COUNTY BROADCASTERS' WNKN/WNKR (CLASSIC COUNTRY 105.9 & 106.7)/CINCINNATI morning host LARRY B is retiring after more than five decades in radio. His last day on the air will be FRIDAY, OCTOBER 29th.

LARRY B spent four years in the U.S. AIR FORCE, working on the APOLLO MOON PROJECT, and began his radio career at WUBE/CINCINNATI in the '70s. His career at WNKN/WNKR began in 1998. He spent 45 years singing and playing guitar with bands and recorded songs in NASHVILLE, CINCINNATI, LOS ANGELES and MINNEAPOLIS. Additionally, he's appeared on television shows including "Hee Haw."

"LARRY was instrumental in helping me to establish Classic Country radio, first on WNKR and then on WNKN," said owner/operator of GRANT COUNTY BROADCASTERS JEFF ZIESMANN in a staff memo obtained by local media reporter JOHN KIESEWETTER. "I will always be grateful for his help and for his dependable service to our audience, our clients and our company. Please join me in wishing him and [wife] JUDY all the best for a long and happy retirement, and please also join me in congratulating him on a tremendous career and a job well done!"

