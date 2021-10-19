He Meant To Do That

DENNIS PRAGER has tested positive for COVID-19 but the SALEM RAIDO NETWORKS host claims that he deliberately got himself infected in order to develop "natural immunity" rather than get the vaccine.

PRAGER told listeners MONDAY that he had been "constantly hugging" strangers in an attempt to catch the coronavirus, although he did not address whether his strategy would also help spread the virus in the time between infection and the positive test. He said that getting the virus was “what I hoped for the entire time,” and that he had received monoclonal antibodies as well as other therapeutics, including ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, the substances championed by conservatives opposed to the vaccine but unapproved and unproven as COVID-19 treatments. Before his positive COVID-19 test, PRAGER spoke at a campaign event for a COLORADO gubernatorial candidate HEIDI GANAHL on OCTOBER 10th and, reports NBC affilate KUSA-TV, officials from her campaign said that they had been unaware that PRAGER had contracted the virus at that time.

PRAGER's insistence that natural immunity is better than vaccination runs counter to the counsel offered by the CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL that advise vaccination even for those who have caught the virus, with a study showing unvaccinated people who survive one bout with COVID-19 twice as likely to catch the virus again than those who got vaccinated after recovering from the first round. He had been off the air for a week before MONDAY's show.

PRAGER is one of several conservative radio talk hosts counseling listeners to mistrust and/or reject the vaccines; PHIL VALENTINE and DICK FARRELL, two other vaccine skeptics, died of the virus.

