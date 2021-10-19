Boo

"13 DAYS OF HALLOWEEN" is back for a second year with a new story and cast, this time in "3-D Audio."

The iHEARTRADIO-BLUMHOUSE TELEVISION co-production created by AARON MAHNKE launched "Season 2," subtitled "The Sea," on TUESDAY (10/19) with KATHY NAJIMY and BETHANY ANNE LIND starring in a story set in a NEW ENGLAND village where the arrival of a "mysterious stranger" leads to appropriately HALLOWEEN-ish consequences.

New episodes will post daily through OCTOBER 31st.

