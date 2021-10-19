Charese Fruge, Ellen Perez

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE talks to ELLEN PEREZ, morning co-host on Classic Rock KUFX (98.5 KFOX)/San Jose.

Talking about launching her career, PEREZ said, “I began my radio journey in the summer of 2011 when by ‘Fate’ I stumbled into KCRH 89.9 FM at Chabot College. I didn’t even go to that school, but I heard music and was drawn to the building immediately. With no shame I opened the door, not realizing I was opening the door to my life’s passion! I enrolled in the program that same night. During those four years I took part in a few college radio shows. I had the chance to interview a long list of local Bay Area artists. I eventually took on the role of Promotions Director for a few years, creating assemblies for our partnered middle schools and organizing college events. That is how my internship with one of the leading stations in the Bay Area, 99.7 NOW began in 2014. I was given the opportunity to be in studio help for some of the biggest on-air legends in the Bay!”

