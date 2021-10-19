Jason Bailey Exits Morning Show (Photo: Facebook)

ALL ACCESS has learned that CUMULUS Active Rock WNNX(ROCK 100.5)/ATLANTA's Morning co-host JASON BAILEY of the BAILEY and SOUTHSIDE Show left the station after this past MONDAY's morning show. BAILEY has been the ROCK 100.5 morning co-host since 2014.

BAILEY made the announcement on his FACEBOOK page saying, "And so is (radio) life....I just breathed my final breath at ROCK 100.5/ATLANTA. It was a good run with a lot of ups and downs. No doubt it was definitely time for me to move on from this part of my life/career. With that said. I wish nothing but the best to the show, station and management in their future endeavors. God, I've always wanted to say that!! Time for a mental recharge before I move on.

BAILEY's former co-host "SOUTHSIDE" STEVE RICKMAN and producers NICKY D and MO LIGHTNING will now team with WNNX PD/Afternoon host AXEL LOWE in the interim as "ROCK 100.5 MORNINGS."





