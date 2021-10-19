The Forum Goes Checkoutless

THE FORUM opened the first checkout-free store powered by AMAZON’s JUST WALK OUT technology at a west coast arena at last night's third EAGLES "Hotel CALIFORNIA 2021 Tour" show. The new store will sell concertgoers snacks, hot food and both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages without the hassle of waiting in line.

Commented THE FORUM GM/SVP Of Live Events GENI LINCOLN, “We’ve taken advantage of the past year to improve the fan experience and have found new ways to make visiting us not only safer, but more convenient and enjoyable. THE FORUM’s new checkout-free store will eliminate hassle and let fans get back to the show faster.”

After fans enter through the store’s gates with their credit card, JUST WALK OUT technology detects what they take from or return to the shelves. When fans have completed their shopping experience, they will be able to simply leave the store and their credit card will be charged for the items they left with. This is the same technology AMAZON has used in several of their WHOLE FOOD MARKET locations.

Added AMAZON VP/Physical Stores CAMERON JANES, “We’re excited that fans at THE FORUM will be able to get back to the action faster using the arena’s JUST WALK OUT technology-enabled store. THE FORUM’s store is also the first vision-only JUST WALK OUT technology location, requiring only cameras and computer vision technology to detect what shoppers take. We’re looking forward to seeing how fans enjoy the experience.”

Concluded LA CLIPPERS President/Business Operations, who also oversees THE FORUM, THE AGUA CALIENTE CLIPPERS and the development of INTUIT DOME, the future home of the CLIPPERS, “Technology that prioritizes the customer is driving the evolution of the fan experience. We’re thrilled to debut the latest in fan-focused technology at THE FORUM with this new JUST WALK OUT technology-powered store which is bringing an effortless, friction-free shopping experience to our fans, so they can quickly get what they need and return to the show.”

