The fifth annual ALLMAN FAMILY REVIVAL Presented By GIBSON has added a 19th date to the tour and will ring in the NEW YEAR in MACON, GA, at the MACON CITY AUDITORIUM. Several new artists have been added to select markets including GEORGE PORTER, KARL DENSON, MARC FORD, IVAN NEVILLE, ART EDMAISTON, BETH HART, J.D. SIMO, JESSICA LYNN and ALLY VENABLE, who will join the previously announced touring lineup featuring THE ALLMAN BETTS BAND, ROBERT RANDOLPH, DONAVON FRANKENREITER, LILLY HIATT, CODY and LUTHER DICKINSON, ERIC GALES, JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR, JIMMY HALL and LAMAR WILLIAMS, JR. The ALLMAN FAMILY REVIVAL will also feature KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD, G. LOVE, SAMANTHA FISH, ALEX ORBISON and KENNY ARONOFF in select markets. VIP packages will be available for purchase FRIDAY, OCTOBER 22nd at allmanfamilyrevival.com.

THE ALLMAN FAMILY REVIVAL is a celebration of the life, spirit, and music of GREGG ALLMAN, hosted by his son, BLUES MUSIC AWARD-winning DEVON ALLMAN, and anchored by his group, THE ALLMAN BETTS BAND.

On what would have been GREGG ALLMAN’s 70th birthday (DECEMBER 8th, 2017), DEVON decided to gather his friends to pay homage musically. Musicians that had toured with GREGG, jammed with him or was inspired by him turned up to throw down. Legends like CHEAP TRICK's ROBIN ZANDER, wunderkind MARCUS KING, and the ORBISONS, all took part in the inaugural performance, laying the groundwork for THE ALLMAN FAMILY REVIVAL to be an annual who’s who of musical talent.

Now It’s a yearly tradition, and it’s grown from an annual celebration in SAN FRANCISCO to a full-blown coast-to-coast tour. Based on the format of “The Last Waltz” concert with THE ALLMAN BETTS BAND as the house band and featuring up to a dozen marquee names in music, for an epic, three-hour show.

Commented DEVON, “Hard to believe we are in the fifth year of THE ALLMAN FAMILY REVIVAL shows! This year is going to be bonkers! 19 cities, coast-to-coast in historic theaters with our beautiful, talented friends jamming all night long. Can’t wait!”

NEW YEAR'S EVE tickets go on sale FRIDAY, OCTOBER 22nd; all other tickets on sale now.

