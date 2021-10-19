Burt

The PRODUCTION DIRECTOR ACADEMY has announced the “1-Hour Production Director Challenge,” a free training program to help production directors improve their writing skills, voicing spots the "right way," and recognize possible legal issues with ads.

The ACADEMY's founder TIM BURT said, “The number one job of a Production Director is to sell. That may sound ridiculous, but it’s time to end this toxic relationship between Production and Sales teams.”

Free registration for the course is available at www.ProductionDirectorAcademy.com.

