Toucher & Rich

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Sports WBZ (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB)/BOSTON's TOUCHER & RICH launch into syndication on MONDAY, OCTOBER 25. Hosts FRED TOUCHER, RICH SHERTENLIEB along with JON WALLACH recently celebrated 12 years on WBZ.

TOUCHER commented, "Being syndicated has always been a career goal and I am very excited to start this new challenge."

RICH added, "I couldn’t be more excited to launch TOUCHER & RICH into syndication. Our listeners have always been the most loyal in radio, and I’m thrilled to introduce our show to a whole new audience of potential T&R lifers."

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP/BOSTON VP/Market Mgr. MARY MENNA said, "We are thrilled to be able to bring TOUCHER & RICH’s unique brand of content and humor to sports fans throughout NEW ENGLAND through this syndication initiative. The T&R Team is already a favorite with their passionate audience. We look forward to expanding that loyal audience through this new affiliation!"

For info, reach out to SOUND MIND's KRAIG KITCHEN at (818) 269-7040.

