The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BLACK OWNED BROADCASTERS (NABOB) recently held their 45th Fall Management Conference (NET NEWS 8/27).

The hybrid celebration was done in conjunction with THE POWER OF URBAN RADIO AWARDS (NET NEWS 9/27) and hosted by COX MEDIA GROUP R&B WALR (KISS 104.1)/ATLANTA AM drive's FRANK SKI and NINA BROWN.

The concluding day of the Black Conference done in partnership with the U.S. BLACK CHAMBERS, INC (USBC) was held at MGM NATIONAL HARBOR RESORT, just outside of DC on 10/15. URBAN ONE CEO ALFRED LIGGINS and NABOB Board member KJLH VP/GM KAREN SLADE appeared virtually to present the awards.

The winners were selected based on their public service and their support of diversity and inclusion. In addition, NABOB member stations celebrating historical milestones were recognized. HOWARD UNIVERSITY R&B WHUR 96.3 (50 Years), DAVIS BROADCASTING Inc. (35 Years), and CARTER BROADCAST GROUP celebrating 71 years Black owned and operated.

You can watch the awards presentations.

