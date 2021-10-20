-
MediaVillage Article Highlights Audacy's New Level Of Emotional Bang With Live Events
October 20, 2021 at 8:08 AM (PT)
AUDACY has turned up the emotional volume level with its live events like STARS AND STRINGS and this weekend's WE CAN SURVIVE. Creating unforgettable memories, not just great concert performances, is a key.
AUDACY SVP/Programming and Music Initiatives MICHAEL MARTIN is playing a key role and is featured prominently in the MEDIAVILLAGE.COM article that you can see here.