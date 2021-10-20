Shane

WHEELHOUSE RECORDS/BMG's ELVIE SHANE has signed a worldwide publishing agreement with ROME PHREY PUBLISHING and WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC (WCM) NASHVILLE.

This week brings big news for SHANE, as his debut single "My Boy," climbed to the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart (NET NEWS 10/18), and his debut album is due out next week (10/29).

“When you meet ELVIE, you understand that he has a voice, a point of view, and he can write songs that make you feel something," said WCM NASHVILLE Pres./CEO BEN VAUGHN. "He’s carving his own path, and his honest and powerful storytelling is really resonating with fans. We’re grateful to be working with [ROME PHREY's] R.J. [ROMEO] and LISA [JOHNSON] to support this talented songwriter.”

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to work with BEN, WILL [OVERTON], and the entire WCM team," said ROME PHREY PUBLISHING co-owner R.J. ROMEO. "ELVIE is an amazingly talented singer/songwriter who has only just begun to tell his story. By partnering with a team that shares our enthusiasm and passion for ELVIE’s talents, I’m confident that ELVIE will continue to write meaningful music that will speak to his fans and touch millions of people all over the world.”

“Songwriting is at the core of everything I do as an artist," said SHANE. "I come from a place full of hard-working, blue collar Americans. I’m so proud to join a team of fellow storytellers that care about those folks as much as I do. I love songwriters, and this crew is a passionate one. So excited to see what this new creative team adds to my music.”

« see more Net News