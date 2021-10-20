New Podcast

RM 15 CREATIVE, a marketing agency formed by network TV and streaming marketing executives GAREN VAN DE BEEK and LORI SHEFA, has launched the RM 15 podcast. DR. PHIL MCGRAW is the featured guest on the first episode, now streaming.

RM 15 CREATIVE is named after the office suite VAN DE BEEK and SHEFA shared at CBS TELEVISION CITY for 23 years. VAN DE BEEK and SHEFA commented, "We have been so incredibly fortunate to have crossed paths with so many top industry ‘movers and shakers’ during our careers, that we felt now would be a terrific time to interview those people on-air to discover what makes them ‘tick’ and to see what kind of advice they have for those of us who are always intrigued by a good success story!"

The RM 15 podcast is available on all major platforms. You can catch the promotional trailer here.





