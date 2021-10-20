The CMA FOUNDATION, the philanthropic arm of the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION, has expanded its "TENNESSEE: State of the Arts" initiative. The objective is to offer financial support for arts programs in each of the 147 public school districts across the state.

Originally launched in 2018, the initiative is a public-private partnership with the TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION, which provided an initial $1 million investment to offer financial support to eight public school districts across the state. School districts statewide can now apply for free arts program needs assessment at CMAfoundation.org.

“We have learned a lot about our identity as a music education nonprofit throughout the last 10 years, but I think one of our greatest learnings has been that in order to provide impactful solutions, you need to rely on data and research to truly understand inequities that exist,” said CMA FOUNDATION Exec. Dir. TIFFANY KERNS. “Our expanded needs assessments will allow every district across the state of TENNESSEE to think strategically about arts access, while also addressing quality issues and strengthening relationships with arts educators. We are firm believers that no dollar is wasted when you are addressing actual needs versus making assumptions.”

