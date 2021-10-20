Hosted By Rhett Butler

Radio veteran RHETT BUTLER is now offering his “RETROROCK REWIND” show for barter syndication. The show, which provides a mix of classic Rock and Metal songs, and features, including “CELEBRITY SLUDGE”, currently airs on four continents and over 19 stations globally and can be aired daily or over the weekend.

BUTLER also currently produces the syndicated “Grunge Garage with BOB STEI." STEI said, “The man is a one man do it all machine. We teamed up a year ago and he has helped the 'Grunge Garage' grow rapidly. From production, to consulting to graphic design and beyond, RHETT is the dream member of any team!”

BUTLER's radio resume includes stints at WZXR/MEMPHIS, WTXQ/DALLAS, and the ABC CAP CITIES Satellite Music Network in DALLAS, among others. For more information or to become an affiliate, reach out to BUTLER at rhett@webrockrevolution.net.

