COYLE GIRELLI is a multi-platinum-selling singer, songwriter, composer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist. He returns with new music with the single “Fun” taken from his latest album, FUNLAND. Before his successful solo career, he was the front man for YOUR VEGAS and THE CHEVIN. He has written songs for BTS, MACKLEMORE, WESTLIFE, ROBIN SCHULZ and more. Can he rise to A-list level fame on his own? Find out on today's PASSPORT APPROVED.

