The KVJ Show

HUBBARD RADIO Hot AC WRMF (97.9 WRMF)/WEST PALM BEACH morning stars THE KVJ SHOW (KEVIN ROLSTON, VIRGINIA SINICKI, and JASON PENNINGTON) will be hosting the 16th annual LITTLE SMILES STARS BALL, which takes place virtually this SATURDAY (10/23).

LITTLE SMILES, is a local nonprofit that helps bring smiles to the faces of children in hospitals, shelters and other facilities through events, activities, and gifts. The evening will honor 10 incredible children and their stories of extraordinary bravery.

S-CURVE/HOLLYWOOD superstar ANDY GRAMMER will be providing a special performance, and VANILLA ICE will accept the AMY A. REILLY HUMANITARIAN AWARD.

LITTLE SMILES Executive Director NICOLE MERCADO said, “It is an absolute privilege to put on the 16th ANNUAL STARS BALL to celebrate these remarkable children. This night is incredibly meaningful for our stars and even if it’s a virtual event, we are still going to make this an incredible experience and we hope all our supporters will tune in, just as if they were attending in person.”

« see more Net News