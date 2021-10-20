New York City

iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop N' R&B WWPR (POWER 105.1)/NEW YORK & CHICK-FIL-A TRISTATE in partnership with the HIP-HOP SUMMIT YOUTH COUNCIL and THE CITYWIDE COUNCIL OF PRESIDENTS (CCOP), teamed up to refurbish a set of basketball courts at the MOTT HAVEN NYCHA DEVELOPMENT in the BRONX.

There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony on SATURDAY (10/23) at 11:30a (ET) at the MOTT HAVEN NEW YORK CITY HOUSING AUTHORITY (NYCHA) DEVELOPMENT in the BRONX. The project included sealing cracks, resurfacing the courts, refinishing & repainting basketball poles, upgrading basketball backboards & rims, repainting the courts, removal of outdated equipment, landscaping, and other touch ups.

iHEARTMEDIA NEW YORK's JOE DEANGELIS said, “POWER 105.1 is proud to partner with HIP-HOP SUMMIT YOUTH COUNCIL and CHICK-FIL-A TRISTATE to refurbish some of the basketball courts in our community. Refurbishing basketball courts was a perfect way to give back to the community and allow those who use the courts to exercise and spend quality time together in a fully functional space.”

CCOP Chair. DANIEL BARBER added, “I am honored that the creation of this dynamic partnership was able to give a well-deserved update to the MOTT HAVEN HOUSES community. I am also proud to be able to give back to the home of my predecessor, Mr. JOHN JOHNSON who was a strong and proud leader of this community for many years.”

HIP-HOP SUMMIT YOUTH COUNCIL Founder CHARLES FISHER commented, “As we strive to survive in a post-COVID-19 environment, it’s important that we work with socially responsible companies like iHEARTMEDIA’s POWER 105.1 and CHICK-FIL-A TRISTATE to make a difference in our communities. The basketball court and supported programs will help young citizens hone their athletic skills and achieve their academic and personal goals."

MOTT HAVEN HOUSES RESIDENT ASSOC. Pres. DEBORAH AVILES said, “The residents of MOTT HAVEN HOUSES are grateful and honored that POWER 105.1, CHICK-FIL-A TRISTATE, NYCHA, and CCOP chose the MOTT HAVEN HOUSES basketball court for the upgrades. We also want to thank DANNY BARBER for advocating MOTT HAVEN. We are truly touched by this incredible opportunity and to continue the leadership of Mr. JOHNSON provided to our development. Again, thank you so much."

