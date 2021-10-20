Marshmello

Talent, entertainment and sports company UTA has signed DJ and producer MARSHMELLO to a global representation deal. With chart-topping singles and collaborations with the likes of JUICE WRLD, HALSEY, DEMI LOVATO, BASTILLE, KANE BROWN, SELENA GOMEZ, JONAS BROTHERS and more, MARSHMELLO has clocked nearly 10.5 billion streams across SPOTIFY alone and with nearly 45 million monthly listeners on the platform, he's one of the top 30 most streamed artists in the world on SPOTIFY and the third most subscribed artist on YOUTUBE.

UTA's full-service representation maximizes opportunities not only in music, but across television, film, video games, digital, publishing, fashion, and other business verticals. Over the past several years, the music group has significantly expanded into several areas including music brand partnerships, music crossover, tour marketing, music innovation, and electronic music with the acquisition of CIRCLE TALENT AGENCY.

MARSHMELLO will continue to be managed by MOE SHALIZI of THE SHALIZI GROUP.

