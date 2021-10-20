All Access Today's Top 40 -- Every Other Daily's Debut

Happy WEDNESDAY! Welcome to the first edition of the ALL ACCESS "TODAY’S TOP 40." Your new Top 40 Every Other Daily will arrive at your inbox MONDAY, WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY each week. Here is what's in store.

Every WEDNESDAY is the WEDNESDAY TOP 40 ADD BOARD RECAP, where we will highlight the Top 3 Most Added songs, additions to Cool New Music with links to Blasts, Music News, Top 40 Net News, birthdays, ratings highlights, and more! You'll also find the Top 10 Most Added, MEDIABASE Building Chart, Taking Off, Ten Questions, and New Videos this week!

EVERY FRIDAY is the NEW MUSIC FRIDAY/TOP 40 EWEEKLY RECAP with Top 40 Talk highlighting New Music Friday releases, Cool New Music Of The Week with links to Blasts, Greatest Gainers, Music News, Top 40 Net News, Programmer of the Week, Artist Info, Industry Snaps, Impacting Next week, a weekly On The Beach list, and more!

EVERY MONDAY is the TOP 40 MUSIC MEETING highlighting the chart debuts, the latest Cool New Music with links to Blasts, Music News, format Net News, ratings highlights, birthdays, and more! We'll show the Most Picked Songs Of The Week, MEDIABASE Exclusive Chart Analysis by ANTHONY ACAMPORA, MEDIABASE Published Chart, Chartbound - Top 5 Songs with increased spins below the Top 40 songs on the chart, Rate The Music, and the Top 40 Ratings Scorecard!

We look forward to all your feedback. Check out the ALL ACCESS "TODAY’S TOP 40," here.

