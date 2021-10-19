Another Exec Leaves Post

The RECORDING ACADEMY's Chief Advocacy & Public Policy Officer, DARYL P. FRIEDMAN, is the latest in a series of top executives to leave the organization this year. He's been an ACADEMY staff member since 1997.

FRIEDMAN is the fifth top executive to depart the ACADEMY in 2021. He follows BILL FREIMUTH, Chief Awards Officer; RICK ENGDAHL, Chief Information Officer; LISA FARRIS, Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer; and LOURDES LOPEZ PATTON, VP/Communications.

FRIEDMAN will join CEDIA, the global trade association for the home technology industry, as Global Pres. and CEO on NOVEMBER 29th.

DAVID GREGORY was recently hired to replace ENGDAHL as Chief Information Officer (NET NEWS 10/15). JOANNA CHU was promoted to VP of Awards in the wake of FREIMUTH’s departure and RUBY MARCHAND expanded her role to Chief Awards and Industry Officer.

The ACADEMY has seen increased turnover in its executive staff in the past two years, as HARVEY MASON JR., who became interim president/CEO in JANUARY 2020 and assumed the job on a full-time basis in MAY 2021, seeks to build his own team.

