McCollum (Photo: Tyler Conrad)

MCA NASHVILLE's PARKER McCOLLUM is the latest addition to APPLE MUSIC's "Up Next" artist program, an initiative aimed to showcase rising artists. Each month, APPLE MUSIC's editorial team selects a rising artist to promote on the platform. The artist program includes an APPLE MUSIC short film, an interview with one of the APPLE MUSIC RADIO hosts, a performance on ABC's "JIMMY KIMMEL Live!" and more to introduce and raise awareness about the up-and-coming artist to APPLE MUSIC listeners.

For McCOLLUM's "Up Next" campaign, he sat down with APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY's KELLEIGH BANNEN to discuss his recent album, "Gold Chain Cowboy," and his "Up Next" short film is available today via APPLE MUSIC. Additionally, McCOLLUM's "JIMMY KIMMEL Live!" performance is set for TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 23rd.

"Gritty, believable, and absolutely made for the spotlight," said BANNEN. "PARKER McCOLLUM is one of those rare artists who has been able to translate serious regional fame into mainstream success without compromising his core artistic identity.”

“All I ever wanted was a real shot in Country music. To be an APPLE MUSIC 'Up Next' artist is an incredible honor, and it means so much to me to have a platform like APPLE believe in me,” said McCOLLUM. "I always try to keep my head down and earn every little thing, so to have this spotlight for a little while is nice. I do not take it for granted."

McCOLLUM's APPLE MUSIC Country interview with BANNEN can be viewed here. Check out the trailer for his "Up Next" short film here.

