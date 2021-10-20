Kid Bloom (Photo: Instagram)

POSITION MUSIC has signed indie alt-pop artist KID BLOOM to a worldwide record deal. With over 100 million total streams, KID BLOOM was named by EARMILK as a 2021 “Artist to Watch”, sharing stages with the likes of THE NEIGHBOURHOOD, LENNON STELLA, KEUNING, THE REGRETTES, and more.

Singer/Songwriter LENNON KLOSER (KID BLOOM) said, "I’m so thrilled to work with the whole POSITION team. No nonsense, just good, honest, hardworking people and I can’t wait to release a record with them."

Founder and CEO/POSITION MUSIC, TYLER BACON said,“LENNON is a dynamic talent who is building significant organic momentum. We are excited to work with KID BLOOM’s catalog and future releases as we continue elevating his promising profile and achieving our ambitious goals together."

GM/Recorded Music at POSITION MUSIC, J SCAVO added, “KID BLOOM is a statement signing for our label. Before coming to POSITION, I worked on marketing with LENNON and his manager, SUMMER WIEBE and being able to help bring them into the POSITION family is both humbling and inspiring. LENNON has created an impressive body of work while building an engaged fanbase across the world. We’ll work tirelessly with his team to build on top of this incredible foundation."

POSITION MUSIC's current roster includes JUDAH & THE LION, WELSHLY ARMS, 2WEI, ANDY MINEO, MICHAEL FRANTI, FANTASTIC NEGRITO, TEAMARRR, and more.

