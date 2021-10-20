First Time In 10 Years

RED BULL has announced the return of RED BULL SOUNDCLASH to the US for the first time in 10 years. Four shows this fall in four iconic music cities: CHICAGO, ATLANTA, HOUSTON, and NASHVILLE will take place. This event creates a once-in-a-lifetime live music experience that features two artists competing across two opposite stages, with the audience deciding the winner.

This year, US audiences will be treated to face offs between:

11/30: LOVE RENAISSANCE (LVRN) SPECIAL, SHELLEY FKA DRAM vs. WESTSIDE BOOGIE in ATLANTA

12/2: THE SUFFERS vs. TANK AND THE BANGAS in HOUSTON

12/9: BREN JOY vs. TBD in NASHVILLE

12/15: RICO NASTY VS. DANNY BROWN in CHICAGO

RED BULL SOUNDCLASH enables artists to push their musical boundaries through exploring music styles, battling, repertoires, and artist collaborations while empowering the audience to become more than spectators to decide the winner.

Click here to keep up with ticket info.

