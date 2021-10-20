Pulse Music Group Inks FZ

PULSE MUSIC GROUP has signed GRAMMY-winning AUSTRALIAN songwriting and production duo FNZ to an exclusive worldwide publishing deal, announced by Co-CEOs SCOTT CUTLER and JOSH ABRAHAM and SVP/Head Of Creative ASHLEY CALHOUN. The deal encompasses the group’s catalog as well as future works.

MICHAEL "FINATIK" MULE and ISAAC "ZAC" DE BONI form FNZ, and their latest work includes multi-platinum worldwide #1 hit "Stay" by THE KID LAROI and JUSTIN BIEBER, which currently tops BILLBOARD's Hot 100 and Pop Airplay charts, as well as the MEDIABASE Top 40 and Hot AC charts. Their discography also features songs on #1 albums by KANYE WEST, POP SMOKE and A$AP ROCKY, as well as collaborations with artists including DRAKE, DENZEL CURRY, G-EAZY, MEEK MILL, LOGIC and more.

Said FNZ, “We’re incredibly grateful for the opportunity to work with SCOTT, JOSH, ASHLEY and the rest of the PULSE team, and we know that we’re going to have a very long-lasting and successful relationship with them. Their approach to putting songs together and building relationships is second to none, and it’s clear that their dedication, work ethic and focus is what has made them such a force in the industry. They support our vision completely, and we’re excited for this new chapter!”

Added PULSE's CALHOUN, “It’s impressive to see producers work across genres as effortlessly as FINATIK and ZAC do, and they do it at the highest level - producing major hits for some of the most successful artists of this generation in both pop and hip-hop. It’s an honor to welcome them into the PULSE family and to be on their team."

Said PULSE's CUTLER, “FINATIK and ZAC are incredible songwriters and producers. They’ve worked with the biggest artists in the world and are actively shaping the sound of today’s popular music. We’re very proud to be able to represent them as their publisher."

In addition to THE KID LAROI and JUSTIN BIEBER’s “Stay,” PULSE’s deal with FNZ also encompasses notable works such as: multiple songs on KANYE WEST’s album "DONDA," including “Believe What I Say,” “DONDA,” “Keep My Spirit Alive,” “Lord I Need You,” and “Tell The Vision”; “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” by DRAKE featuring RICK ROSS; “Have Mercy” by CHLOE BAILEY; “Scapegoats” by BABY KEEM; “Inside” by LOGIC; “She Knows This” by KID CUDI; “Ricky” by DENZEL CURRY; and multiple songs on A$AP ROCKY’s albums "Testing" and "At. Long. Last. A$AP."

« see more Net News