Hasbro Pulse Con 2021

HASBRO PULSE CON 2021, a two-day, free livestream event, featuring panels, celebrity guests and music appearances, including PATTON OSWALT, MATTHEW LILLARD, select cast members of the upcoming film "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" and musical guest WEEZER. The event will be available exclusively through the HASBRO PULSE YOUTUBE CHANNEL on OCTOBER 22nd-23rd,.

Fans can expect one-of-a-kind experiences to celebrate the company’s iconic brands through panels, exclusive content drops, over 50 new product reveals, celebrity appearances, exclusive HASBRO PULSE PREMIUM MEMBER opportunities, fan interactivity and more. Brands including POWER RANGERS, TRANSFORMERS, G.I. JOE, NERF, "Magic: The Gathering" and AVALON HILL, along with premier partner brands STAR WARS, MARVEL, GHOSTBUSTERS, FORTNITE and more will be featured in a panel and activity lineup that spans multiple days.

For every viewer of HASBRO PULSE CON, HASBRO will donate a toy or game to TOYS FOR TOTS, up to 50,000 pieces.

