Byrom

CUMULUS MEDIA Country WCTO (CAT COUNTRY 96 FM)/ALLENTOWN, PA morning co-host HANNAH BYROM has announced plans to depart the station after a two-year run and relocate to NASHVILLE. “It has truly been an honor to fulfill my dream of working for a station that I grew up listening to,” she shared on FACEBOOK YESTERDAY (10/20). “However, my heart has been calling me to chase another dream, which is to relocate to NASHVILLE. I’m unsure what the next step of my career will be, but I’m beyond excited to plant my roots in a city that I’ve loved for years.“

She joined WCTO in 2109 after co-hosting mornings at BEASLEY Country WKLB (COUNTRY 102.5)/BOSTON (NET NEWS 10/14/19). Her resume also includes stints as a weekender at Country WNSH (NEW YORK'S COUNTRY 94.7)/NEW YORK, and positions at WPST/TRENTON, WPLJ/NEW YORK and KBFF (LIVE 95.5)/PORTLAND, OR.

The station is seeking a new co-host to pair with SAM MALONE. Find the job listing here. Reach BYROM here.

« see more Net News