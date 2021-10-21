Kessler

Weekend news anchor BOB KESSLER has been named midday news anchor for TUESDAYS through FRIDAYS at NEXSTAR News-Talk WGN-A/CHICAGO. KESSLER has been with WGN since 1994, starting as a producer and upped to weekend anchor in 1997.

“BOB’s been an integral part of the WGN family for decades. He’s a great newsman and capably leads the anchor desk,” said News Director RYAN BURROW. “A true teammate, he brings a positive energy and personality to the newsroom. I’m glad we’re able to expand his role on the news team.”

