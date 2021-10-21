60th Birthday

AMERICAN UNIVERSITY News-Talk WAMU/WASHINGTON is celebrating its 60th anniversary with a special weekend of programming this FRIDAY, SATURDAY, and SUNDAY (10/22-24).

The weekend will include commemorative programming from the station's newsroom, plus special editions of "HOT JAZZ SATURDAY NIGHT" and "THE BIG BROADCAST."

The station, which signed on its FM signal OCTOBER 23, 1961, also plans both in-person and virtual events through the end of 2021 to celebrate the milestone.

« see more Net News