Former BELL MEDIA News-Talk CKLW-A/WINDSOR, ON "CAM AND LISA SHOW" co-host CAM GARDINER died TUESDAY night at 71. The station reported that he had been battling "several health issues" in recent years.

GARDINER hosted the morning show on CKLW with LISA WILLIAMS for 16 years until his 2003 retirement. He started at Adult Standards CKWW-A in 1968 and then moved in 1982 to CJSB-A/OTTAWA before beginning his long run at CKLW in 1986.

