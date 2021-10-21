Now Available

A scripted fictional horror podcast with a cast of prominent actors including the distinctive voice of DANNY TREJO has been picked up by reVOLVER PODCASTS for distribution.

"FOR BLOOD OR JUSTICE," an eight episode series from filmmakers TODD KNOSS and SCOTTY WEIL, is a story, set in 1977, about a TEXAS lawman's hunt for murderers that leads to the discovery of human experiments conducted by an escaped Nazi scientist; the series stars TREJO, KELLAN LUTZ, STEVEN WEBER, SPENCER GARRETT, XANDER BERKELEY, WALLACE LANGHAM, SARAH CLARKE, and JEARNEST CORCHADO and voice actors PHIL LAMARR, TARA STRONG, ERIC BAUZA, LORI ALAN, and MAURICE LAMARCHE. A graphic novel will accompany the podcast.

KNISS, the creator and Exec. Producer, said, "As a lifelong fan of horror and gritty indie films, it is a dream come true to successfully meld genres into this contemporary format of horror-noir storytelling. We want listeners to fully immerse themselves and experience this story much like early radio shows WAR OF THE WORLDS or DARK SHADOWS." ("DARK SHADOWS" was a television serial and not a radio show.)

Exec. Prod./Dir. WEIL added, "It was important for us to produce this serial as if it were on camera. The incredibly talented cast embraced our vision and kept the bar very high. We truly feel there is no other scripted audio drama available today like ours."

reVOLVER CEO JACK HOBBS said, "As soon as I listened to the first episode of 'FOR BLOOD OR JUSTICE' I knew we had to acquire it for reVOLVER. It's unlike anything else we have on our platform -- thrilling, terrifying and yes, charming- we are confident that we are the right partner to share it with the broadest audience possible."

« see more Net News